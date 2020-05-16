Flooding impacts some commutes across the Ozarks

With a recent pattern of rain around the Ozarks, several commutes around the Ozarks have been impacted by flooding or flash flooding.

Viewers submitted several photos to Saturday afternoon of flooded roadways and other flooded areas where travel may be impacted.

State Highway U near Rogersville is flooded and blocked by branches and other objects. Other areas, such as Missouri Route 38 near Marshfield, have seen high river levels along the roads.

While some spots will be barricaded by the Missouri Department of Transportation, officials say there are too many water crossing to close off all flooded roads.

In hilly terrain, there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous, especially in heavy rain. MoDOT officials ask drivers not to cross flooded roads and find an alternate route.

Christian and Taney County are under flash flood warnings through 7:45 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued similar warnings for the communities of Sparta, Taneyville and Garrison through 7:45 p.m. For the latest weather alerts, click here.

Upload your flooding photos to the KY3 Weather App.