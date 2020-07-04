Flooding impacts commutes in south Springfield following storms

Flooding has impacted several commutes in south Springfield following a round of storms Saturday afternoon.

In particular, traffic was impacted on Battlefield Road near the intersections Cox Road and Sagamont Avenue due to flooding. KY3 captured video of slower commutes in the area.

A flood advisory remains in effect for parts of Greene and Webster counties until 7 p.m. Radar estimates as much as two inches, and possibly more in isolated areas.

If you encounter high water over a road, turn around and find an alternate route.