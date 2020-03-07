Five years since the death of Rosalee Byrd, family searches for answers

The family is still searching for answers after 5 years. Rosalee Byrd was murdered in Salem in 2015 and no one has yet to be charged for it.

Family of Rosalee Byrd passed out flyers Saturday afternoon. They hoped this would help in someone coming forward with new information that could solve the case.

Tin Baker spent the day walking door to door, all in hopes of finding the truth about what happened to her mother-in-law, Rosalee Byrd.

"I don't feel like any justice has been done for her," said Baker.

Rosalee Byrd was murdered in Salem on March 9, 2015. Baker says Rosalee was hit in the head with a hammer at her home, later dying of her injuries at the hospital.

"When they were hitting her in the head, she was probably saying, Lord please save their soul that's the way she was.. she would have been more concerned with their souls being saved then them killing her," said Baker.

Since then, Salem Police have not charged anyone with the crime.

Baker says she plans to hand out flyers every year, near the day of the murder, until the case is closed.

"I am hoping this will just keep it out there, let people know we haven't forgotten and we won't forget and we want Justice for Rose," said Baker.

Salem Police said they could not comment at this time.