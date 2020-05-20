Fitness studios opened to idea of keeping virtual classes available

During the stay at home order, places like My Hot Yoga were closed because they weren't considered essential.

But the business offered virtual online videos for people stuck at home. “It kind of opened us up to the idea of virtual classes because I hadn’t thought about that,” said co-owner Alicia Epps.

People love the virtual option so much that although their doors opened back up for live classes Monday their virtual classes will still continue.

Crossfit Raw Steel offered virtual classes too, but the interest faded as soon as they opened their doors.

Jerrod Cait said when the order was lifted they saw their online attendance drop.

“Like that day we had one person in a zoom class and the next day there was nobody,” he explains. “Then all a sudden we open the doors and people start coming in.”

People were more interested in the full CrossFit in-person experience instead of doing the exercises at their homes.

“People just really wanted to see people first of all,” Cait explains. “I know Crossfit is community-based and working out on your own can be really tough. So I think people wanted to get back in.”

With that, their live virtual classes are closed but they are still sending workouts out to people who aren’t quite ready to head back to the gym yet.

