Fit Life: Tasty Shamrock Smoothie for St. Patrick's Day

Posted:

On this Fit Life, we're visiting with Natalie Allen of Missouri State University to get a quick and simple smoothie recipe for St. Patrick's Day.

Shamrock Smoothie
Enjoy this bright, tasty smoothie on St. Patrick's Day. The bright green color comes from a healthy dose of greens. The smoothie is naturally dairy free.

*1 cup fresh spinach
*1 cup fresh kale
*1 cup frozen pineapple
*1 cup frozen mango
*1 cup chilled apple juice

Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth. Makes 16 oz.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 