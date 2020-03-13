Fit Life: Tasty Shamrock Smoothie for St. Patrick's Day

On this Fit Life, we're visiting with Natalie Allen of Missouri State University to get a quick and simple smoothie recipe for St. Patrick's Day.
Shamrock Smoothie
Enjoy this bright, tasty smoothie on St. Patrick's Day. The bright green color comes from a healthy dose of greens. The smoothie is naturally dairy free.
*1 cup fresh spinach
*1 cup fresh kale
*1 cup frozen pineapple
*1 cup frozen mango
*1 cup chilled apple juice
Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth. Makes 16 oz.
Happy St. Patrick's Day!