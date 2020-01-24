Fit Life: Prescription to prevent cardiovascular disease

In our 50s, there is a marked increase in cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.

When we talk about this increased risk for CVD, the conversation is usually about food. While managing your consumption of salty and fatty foods is part of the plan, what is missing from the discussion is an exercise prescription.

There are three common CVD risk factors (not including weight) that are positively influenced by 30 minutes a day of exercise.

Stress is a common CVD risk factor that we don't talk about enough. While it's hard to eliminate all the stressors in life, you can diminish the physiological effects of stress with exercise.

Daily exercise is the best way to complete the stress cycle.

There is a lot of talk about lowering cholesterol, but reducing your LDL is only part of the equation. Raising your good cholesterol, your HDL level, has a protective benefit for your yeart. The best way to raise HDL is through regular exercise.

The Mayo Clinic calls exercise the most effective non-drug treatment for high blood pressure available. Regular physical activity makes your heart stronger. A stronger heart

doesn't have to pump as hard, therefore reducing blood pressure.

The Mayo Clinic also acknowledges that sometimes 30 minutes is hard to come by in your busy day. You can still get protective benefits with shorter workouts throughout the day. If you need to do two 15 minute workouts or three 10 minutes workouts, you will still help lower your risk of cardiovascular disease.