Fit Life: 5 minute home workout with the ladder technique

On this Fit Life, Pamela Hernandez of Thrive Personal Fitness shows us a 5 minute home workout with the "ladder" technique.

Hree's what Pamela wrote:

What do you do when you only have 5 minutes to get a workout?

Work/life harmony might be even more challenging right now. If your life is a little more hectic than normal and you just can't get that normal thirty-minute workout in, remember something is always better than nothing.

Take a walk or do some jumping jacks or run in place if you just have a few minutes.

You can also do a ladder workout. First pick two exercises, one for the lower body and one for the upper body. A great example would be a squat and a pushup.

Then set a timer for five minutes (or ten if you have the time). Start with one squat and the one push up. Then do two squats followed by two pushups. Then three squats and three pushups. You'll keep alternating the exercises until you get to ten reps or the time runs out.

If you get to ten reps with time left, go to nine and then eight and back down the ladder until you run out of time.

Take a minute or two to stretch and then get back to business.