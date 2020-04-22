Fisherman found shot in head near Stockton Lake, Cedar County Sheriff investigating suspected homicide

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected homicide.

According to Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary, a man was found shot in the head near a boat ramp at Price Cove on Stockton Lake around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators believe he was shot several hours earlier.

A family member planned to meet the victim for a fishing trip earlier in the day, but the victim never showed up. The family member tracked down the victim through his cell phone.

The victim's vehicle and boat trailer were missing when police arrived. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cedar County deputies are searching for a white 1995 Chevrolet Suburban with a green boat trailer.

The sheriff did not release the victim's name, but said he was in his 40s.

