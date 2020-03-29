First case of coronavirus reported in Stone County

The Stone County Health Department says a patient has tested positive for coronavirus, which is the first confirmed case in the county.

Health officials say the case is travel-related and the patient is isolated at home.

Close contacts of the individual testing positive will be notified and quarantined as necessary. The Stone County Health Department will alert close contacts to insure proper isolation and quarantine protocols are being followed.

