First case of COVID-19 reported in Ozark County, Mo: Free testing offered next Friday

We are 100 days into this pandemic and going in Friday, Missouri had two counties without a case of COVID-19. Now there is only one county without a single case, after Ozark County reported its first case Friday morning.

"We knew it was coming sooner or later," Rhonda Suter told KY3.

It took more than 17,000 cases statewide in Missouri before Ozark County reported its first.

Ozark County Heath Department Administrator Rhonda Suter can't believe its taken this long.

"We are surprised because with it being surrounded from Arkansas and the other counties, we've expected it really any day or every week and we've just been blessed and fortunate not to have it until now," Suter said.

Suter spent the day on the phone with neighboring Howell County health officials.

Howell County has seen two dozen cases since the end of May, all traced back to two cases at the Mountain View Signal gas station.

"We are working with the Howell County Health Department and it is a contact from one of their contact cases," Suter explained.

Roughly 300 people have been tested in Ozark County so far.

That number is about to rise.

Missouri Ozarks Community Health and the Ozark County Health Department are partnering up to make sure people in three counties can get free COVID-19 tests, one week from Friday.

"On Friday, the 26th, and that's for Ozark, Douglas and Wright Counties and it's free to the residents," Suter added.

Suter praises residents and businesses for their part in keeping numbers almost non-existent.

But she believes there's another reason for just the one case so far.

"We don't have factories and plants here that have a large number of people that has congregated together. I think being rural has helped us out in that aspect as far as that."

Hickory County, located about 60 miles north of Springfield remains the only county in Missouri without a confirmed case of the virus.

The free COVID-19 testing will begin at 8 am on Friday, June 26th at the Missouri Ozarks Community Health located at 201 Elm Street in Gainesville.

Testing is by appointment only for residents of Ozark, Douglas and Wright Counties.

CALL 417-679-3334 to set up your appointment.