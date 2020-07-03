Fireworks stand sales up in the Ozarks with fewer larger displays

You won't have nearly as many fireworks shows to choose from this year due to the coronavirus, but backyard grilling and pool parties will happen.

Many families will be doing their own red, white and blue celebrations in the sky.

"This year has been busier than all of our other years," said Hale Fireworks manager, JJ Cybulski.

Sparklers, fountains and every other type of firework are flying off the shelves at Hale Fireworks.

"I think everyone has been cooped up at home so they're just looking for something to do," said Cybulski. "They're not taking trips and they have extra spending money."

JJ Cybulski has been working at the firework stand on Campbell Avenue for more than a decade and says businesses is booming this year.

"A lot of local firework shows have been canceled so I'm sure a lot of people are doing their own show at their house," said Cybulski.

That's true, many customers said they're going all out for the Fourth of July.

"This is a probably a little overdoing it than I would probably do," said Josh Soward.

Cybulski said his biggest worry this season was running low on inventory because how busy his tent has been.

"By the end of the night we'll be wiped out in some things but we get a truck in everyday," said Cybulski.

He said there isn't a certain demographic of people getting their fireworks either

"We have parents come in with the little ones that just want to fill up the cart. Then we have grandparents and buy it for the kids," said Cybulski.

While the pandemic may have altered some holiday plans, customer Josh Soward said fireworks will always get you in the red, white and blue spirit.

"Everyone wants to make it feel normal. Act like it's just another year," said Soward.

Cybulski said his busiest day of the season is always July 4th.