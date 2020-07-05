Local vendors say fireworks sales boom, encourage safe storage after Fourth of July

The COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted our local economy, but fireworks sales exploded this season.

Long-standing fireworks vendor, R&R Fireworks felt the impact of the pandemic. Operating manager Andrew Richardson said in 30 years; it was R&R's best season yet. He explained that people were eager to get out of the house and celebrate, following eased restrictions. That excitement led to an increase in firework sales.

Richardson said they ordered more fireworks than ever before, in anticipation of their 30th anniversary. However, the demand was higher than they anticipated. He said they usually have a fair amount of fireworks left on July 5th, but this year was a different story.

"The tables are almost cleared," said Richardson, looking inside the tent. "I can't remember the last time it looked like this."

Richardson said, although the noticeably busy season has ended, his customer safety is crucial.

He explained how people need to be aware of safe ways to store their fireworks correctly.

The main thing you want to do is store them in cool areas, and don't let your fireworks exceed temperatures over 130 degrees. Richardson said it's best to avoid keeping them in hot attics, garages, and cars. You don't want them to get too hot and ignite. He said also keep your fireworks in dry areas because, if wet, it can cause problems when trying to light them in the future.

Richardson also stressed that fireworks are fragile. Although not as sensitive as glass, you want to avoid nudging and banging around the fireworks. Unnecessary movement can loosen up the fuses and cause problems when attempting to ignite them.

R&R Fireworks will pack up Sunday at noon, for the 30th year in a row. Although Richardson said he doesn't know what next year will bring, he said they'll be ready and prepared to deliver safe and fun fireworks to the Ozarks.

In many towns, you can no longer legally set fireworks off. Therefore, It's essential to double-check your city codes and laws because firework regulations may vary across the Ozarks. Click herefor more information on firework laws in your area.