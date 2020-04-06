Firefighters warn of more cooking fires as we cook more at home

While more of you are staying at home, you're likely cooking a little more than usual. Because of that, firefighters warn you of increased risk of cooking fires.

Firefighters in Willard responded to a cooking fire a few weeks ago at Cindy Holderbaum's home. She is just now getting her kitchen put back together and getting all the smoke damage cleaned up.

Holderbaum's teenage daughter made french fries on the stove. She made the mistake of leaving the room. A grease fire then started. She and everyone inside escaped ran to the neighbor's house for a fire extinguisher. That kept the damage from going even further.

With more people home and cooking, including kids, who are sometimes alone, the risk increases. Willard Fire Chief Ken Scott says nationally, cooking fires make up about 44% of all house fires, but he expects that number to rise. His district has already seen a few recently. The most common cause is leaving the stove unattended. And that fire can spread.

"It took out the stove," said Holderbaum. "There was a microwave here, took out all these cabinets, the ceiling was completely black. And so, it was a pretty big mess by the time they got here and they had to blow the smoke out of course, which caused a lot of smoke damage throughout the entire house. So it's been a process."

Chief Scott says take the time to talk to your kids about cooking safety, which means never leaving the stove unattended, cover the pan with a lid if a fire starts, and keep your fire extinguisher handy. He says talk about your fire escape plan, and with everyone home, it's a great time to practice that plan. And of course, call 911.