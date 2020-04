The Harrison, Ark. Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 200 block of North Willow on Sunday, April 26.

Firefighters rescued the woman trapped in the apartment. Investigators say she later died from her injuries. They have not identified her.

Firefighters determined the fire started in the area of a couch in the living room. They noted no fire extinguishers were found inside the home.