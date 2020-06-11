Firefighters rescue 2 kayakers on the James River in Christian County

Firefighters rescued two kayakers in the James River in Christian County Thursday morning.

The kayaks flipped south of the Delaware Town Access point.

Nixa Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Whitney Weaver says one of the kayakers swam to the bank. The other struggled to get out of the river, holding onto something. Fortunately, both kayakers wore lifejackets.

Assistant Chief Weaver says the two kayaker's cell phone made it easier to locate the two. He warns kayakers not to float swollen rivers until the water levels recede.