A fire in a shed forced firefighters to evacuate part of an apartment complex in Marshfield, Mo. Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after 5 a.m. at 41 North Ridge Drive.

Heat from the shed concerned firefighters the apartment building could also catch fire. The shed housed a tractor, motorcycle, and tools.

The owner of the shed also owns the nearby apartment complex. He notified many of the residents about the fire.