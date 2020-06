Firefighters evacuated a Springfield Walmart after what they now say is a bug fogger sprayed in the store. Two customers inside the store suffered injuries.

Firefighters arrived to the Walmart Supercenter at 3520 West Bypass Road around 2 p.m. Monday.

Investigators initially thought it was pepper spray. The firefighters evacuated everyone from the store. Employees returned to the store around 4:30 p.m.