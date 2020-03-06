Firefighters call fire at laundromat in Camdenton, Mo. suspicious

Investigators say a fire at a laundromat in Camdenton, Mo. is now ruled as suspicious.

Mid-County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the fire Thursday morning at Surf's Up Laundromat on North Business Route 5.

Firefighters immediately found light smoke coming from the roof. Inside they found heavy smoke. They located the fire at the back of the building.

Firefighters controlled it in about five minutes.

The fire heavily damaged the back of the building.

Firefighters say no one was in the business at the time of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation. Firefighters do not know what caused the fire.

