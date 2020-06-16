Firefighters battle large condo complex fire at Lake of the Ozarks

Firefighters at the Lake of the Ozarks are battling a large condo complex fire at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The fire started Tuesday evening at the Emerald Bay Condominiums located at the 14 mile marker of the lake. A Facebook group of area firefighters called Lake Area Fools shared several snapshots of the fire. The post is below. Click HERE to see video of the condo fire captured by Charles Mitchell.

Lake Ozark Fire Protection District Chief Mark Amsinger tells KY3 News he is unsure if these condos are occupied. We do not know of any injuries or how the fire started.

Watch for more developments.