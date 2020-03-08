Firefighters battle large brush fire in eastern Howell County, Mo.

Dangerous conditions lead to a brush fire Sunday afternoon. For a second straight day in Howell County, a trash fire got out of hand and threatened structures.

"What happened was the gas can just kind of 'woosh' and that was it," Samuel Loomis said when describing a gas can igniting in flames.

Loomis saw smoke, called for help and alerted his neighbor.

That neighbor, Andrew Weaver, drove home to hook up his trailer to get it out of harms way.

"I was going through the yards and stuff, with my truck, around the fire trucks, through the fire and all just to be able to get down to it," Weaver said.

Brenda Roberts was on her way home when she noticed the billowing smoke from Highway 160.

"We saw my pickup truck on fire or at least the tires on fire," Roberts told KY3.

Crews in Howell county fought two large grass fires this weekend that were both caused by someone burning trash.

Firefighter and Instructor Daniel Franks says the warmer temperatures, high winds and low humidity make for high fire danger.

Holding a handful of sage grass, Franks shows just how dry the grass is.

"Extremely brittle. Which means it's a very quick fuel, Franks added. We know that it has rained. The ground is soft beneath our feet but that surface moisture is very small. It doesn't take much to burn through it."

Firefighters urge people to think twice before burning on Red Flag Warning days.