Fire destroys house near Harrison, Ark.

A fire destroyed a house near Harrison, Ark., off Highway 7 around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

The Boone County 911 director said a dispatcher was actually driving by the house when he saw the fire and called it in.

The homeowner said he was not home when this happened, but his mother was home sleeping when she heard popping noises.

When she got up, the kitchen and porch were on fire. She was able to get out, but was unable to save their dog.

Bergman, Cottonwood and Harrison fire departments were able to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

