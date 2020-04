A fire destroyed a Stone County deputy's house Saturday morning near Elsey, Mo.

The house burned down around 3 a.m. No one was at home at the time. The sheriff's office says the deputy and his wife were both at work when the fire happened.

The house is considered a total loss. It's unknown what caused the fire at the moment.

Some community members are rallying to collect donations for the deputy's family. For more information, click here.