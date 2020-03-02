Fire destroys 3 RVs, structure at resort at Lake of the Ozarks

Fire destroyed one structured and three RVs at a resort at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Firefighters with the Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to the fire just before midnight Sunday.

Firefighters started attacking the fire to contain and stop it from spreading. Firefighters used tankers to shuttle water to the fire scene. The gusty winds made fighting the fire worse. It took firefighters around 45 minutes to control the fire.

Firefighters report no injuries. They believe the fire is not suspicious. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating how the fire started.