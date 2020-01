A fire inside a basement damaged a vacant house fire in Springfield Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on West Belmont around 10:30 a.m. Investigators say they contained the fire to the basement. The fire spread smoke throughout the home. Firefighters believe no one was inside the home.

Firefighters say it was the second vacant house fire call on Friday morning. Investigators do not know if the fires were started by squatters.