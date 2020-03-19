Fire damages farm garage, multiple vehicles in Ash Grove

An early morning fire damages a garage and multiple vehicles Thursday morning at an Ash Grove farm.

It happened in the 6000 block N. Farm Road 9, just off Highway 160.

The fire started in a detached garage, damaging three vehicles and an ATV.

When crews arrived, the metal from the garage was glowing red. Live ammunition was also inside the garage and going off, causing a problem for crews.

Officials say there were no injuries and the homeowners were home, but asleep, when it started. They woke up to popping sounds.

The cause of the fire is still being determined, but officials say it could have been storm-related.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.