Fire damages church near Camdenton, Mo. Friday

Firefighters from Mid-County Fire Protection District battled a fire inside a church near Camdenton.

Firefighters responded to the First Assembly of God Church at 1086 South Business Route 5 around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. They found heavy smoke from the church when they arrived. They controlled the fire in about 20 minutes.

Investigators say the fire damaged the downstairs and upstairs lobby area. It also damaged the sanctuary. Investigators say no one was inside the church at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, firefighters do ot believe it is suspicious.