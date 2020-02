Firefighters battled a large fire at a home in Republic, Mo. Wednesday night.

Courtesy: Brandon Pace

The fire started inside a mobile home in the Alpine Village Mobile Home Park off of U.S. 60 around 7 p.m. Police have blocked the area off to traffic.

Witnesses say flames shot up to the sky. You could see smoke for miles. We do not know anything about injuries at this time.

