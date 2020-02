Crews responded to a fire Sunday evening along I-44 near St. Robert.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office tells KY3 that the fire was accidental. It's unknown whether anyone was hurt or if any cars were involved.

KY3 viewer Aerial Brooks submitted multiple photos of the fire around 6 p.m.

Drivers should expect traffic delays on I-44 and consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.