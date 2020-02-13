CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fire damages Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home near Branson

Fire damaged a Branson, Mo. funeral home Thursday night.

Courtesy: Perla Flores

Western Taney County firefighters responded to the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home Thursday evening. The funeral home is located on East Highway 76 on Mount Branson. Firefighters closed the highway to fight the fire.

One person who lives about a block from the funeral home tells KY3 News she heard “what sounded like tires exploding” shortly after the fire started.

Maketha Martin captured the video above.

KY3 News is working on getting more information on the incident.