Fire at Kirbyville pet grooming business kills four animals, community comes together to support owners

A devastating fire at a pet boarding and grooming business in Kirbyville killed two cats and two dogs. Now, the community is coming alongside the business owners to show their support.

The fire happened at Best Friends Boarding and Grooming on January 25.

"I thought, man, if I could just get right over there and get in and open that door," Co-Owner Shellena Jones said.

However, the fire was too hot and the flames were far too dangerous for her to go inside the building.

"I immediately started crying because of the animals that were lost," Pet Owner Sue Burchell said.

Customers of the business say they are heartbroken by what happened to the animals and to their friends' business.

"[They're] just like family. We are so sad for them," Pet Owner Brenda Buck said.

The fire also destroyed the building, kennels, and grooming equipment.

"We had over 100 blades and they're like $30 a piece just to replace them," Co-Owner Cindy Williams said.

Monday morning, pet owners from throughout the area showed up to show support.

"Took time out of a morning to say 'We are so sorry,'" Pet Owner Janet Ellis said.

"You trust them with your animals and know they're loved here," Burchell said.

"[My dogs] jump out of the car and go straight to the door because they know they're going to get filled with love when they get in here," Buck said.

However, the support from the community is also going beyond hugs, flowers, and cards. People are giving money and offering donations to help the owners get back on their feet.

"Handing me money here and just saying 'I will be up here, I'll help you with this, I'll help you with that,'" Williams said.

Williams and Jones say the two cats lived at the shop and the two dogs belonged to a customer.

"There are no words to express,"Jones said.

"We are so sorry," Williams said.

As they deal with losing those pets and their livelihood, they're not alone.

"In a big city, people could care less. Oh, pets, tragedy, challenges, whatever. But, here, people believe in helping each other," Ellis said.

There are plans in place to organize fundraisers and drives.

"We'll pull together. We'll get her back on her feet," Burchell said.

Williams and Jones say they hope rebuilding goes quickly, so they can again do, what they do best.

"Get our lady back to taking care of our animals," Burchell said.

The owners say the fire likely started with the furnace. They rent the space from someone else, who is in the process of working with the insurance company to rebuild.