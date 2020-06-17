Financial aid for hundreds of qualified Springfield families now available

Help is on the way for those struggling to pay rent amid the pandemic.

Springfield will be providing funding to help hundreds of families keep a roof over their heads thanks to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Forty businesses will have access to loans in the amount of $10,000 each to help them keep their doors open, $400,000 total for that part of the program.

A handful of non-profits that offer public services will split a total of $200,000.

Perhaps the most impactful is the money set aside for renter's assistance.

"It's a really big deal," said Amanda Stadler.

She said that the phones at the Community Partnership of the Ozarks have been ringing a lot lately.

"We get calls for daily from people who need assistance," she said.

As fallout from the pandemic continues, the need for financial assistance grows. Springfield now how more resources to help the organization.

"Community Partnerships of the Ozarks has always been a vital key to communicating a lot of activity with non profit services to the community," said Springfield Grant Administrator, Bob Jones.

The CARES Act, will give more than $380,000 to help hundreds of families pay for three months worth of rent.

"This a workload. This is not something that the people just walk in and you hand them a check. You've got to screen them to make sure they are eligible income wise and various things," explained Jones.

Funds will be handled by agencies like the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, OACAC and Community Partnership of the Ozarks through the application process already established.

"That's a really big impact for those families, for those households to potentially keep them from ever entering the homeless service system, every experiencing homelessness," said Stadler.

City officials are working to get the money distributed as quickly as possible.

Jones said, "We're trying to balance that out with the recovery period. Hopefully in two or three months from now they won't need rent assistance. Everything will be back to normal."

"Knowing that there assistance available and it's coming and will hopefully be ready fast is just really, really great news," said Stadler.

More money could be made available to Springfield through a second distribution CARE Act funds.

However, there's no time frame in which that could happen.