Fifth Annual "Every One Counts" campaign happening Thursday in Springfield

Community Partnership’s Ozarks Alliance To End Homelessness and many of its collaborative partners will team up for the annual "Every One Counts" campaign Thursday, January 30.

This event meets critical mandates by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides more than $1 million in funding and support for homeless services in the Ozarks. Previous counts have shown an average of 500 individuals are experiencing homelessness at any given time in our community. “Accurate data is essential to help support our goal of making homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring in Springfield and the surrounding area,” said Amanda Stadler, Coordinator of the Continuum of Care for Greene, Webster and Christian counties.

Efforts to connect with adults experiencing homelessness will be headquartered at the Shrine Mosque, located at 601 St. Louis Street in Springfield. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. Partner agencies will be present to distribute needed survival items and offer direct health and housing services, including Veteran-specific services. Attendees will also receive breakfast and lunch. Free shuttle services will run in a continuous loop between the Shrine Mosque and local homeless drop-in center Veterans Coming Home. Guests should enter the Shrine Mosque through the North doors.

A separate event specifically for youth (those between ages 13 and 24) will be held at the Shrine Mosque from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Partner agencies will be on-site to offer health, employment, education and housing services. Youth attendees will also receive door prizes and a free meal.

The Special Projects Coordinator with Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Michelle Heathcoat, talked about why it's important people participate in the count. "We honestly need to see you tomorrow, we need to get you counted, we need to get that information because it let's us fund programming that means more housing options for people in need." Heathcoat also encouraged anyone feeling discouraged to come, adding there are people ready to help.