Field trip inspires Springfield students to help the homeless

It’s a testament to the power of art.

At least that’s what Debra Bradley thinks about her students organizing and completing a community service project after an inspiring field trip to the Springfield Art Museum.

The 5th graders saw Randy Bacon’s “A Road I Call Home,” which showcases photos and stories about the homeless community. These stories really stuck with the students. Bradley says the conversation came back to the classroom.

“When they got back here they had all kinds of questions. They couldn’t let it go,” Bradley tells KY3. “Finally they said, ‘We need to do something.’”

The class contacted a local shelter to find out what the needs were and went to work collecting items for warmth, easy grab-and-go foods, and basic hygiene items.

“We were really touched by those stories,” 5th grader Nicholas Kendall said. “These people need to be treated as people. They need to get the care that they deserve. We took action!”

The students raised bags full of items, but it’s what they wrote that they are most proud of.

Students wrote letters with messages saying, “We are thinking about you,” and “You matter.”

The students say it’s important we all do our part to take care of the people in our community.

“I think if people were more devoted and dedicated to [helping others] it could really make a huge difference,” Jonathan Carney, 5th grade, tells KY3.

The class hopes this will be one of many projects they will do to help the community and feel empowered to make it happen.