Missouri State University stays committed to the few students on campus

At Missouri State University students' spring semester is going much different than planned.

The campus is like a ghost town, with only a few staff and very few students on campus. After spring break, students did not come back to campus.

Teachers turned to online classes only. School leaders estimate about 240 students remain on campus. Those students do not have quality internet or a home for returning.

"The last couple weeks have been super hard," said MSU student Abbi Walters. "It's just been really sad, since this is our junior year. We can't do anything now. We've been stuck here for about 2 weeks or something. We go for walks and take the dog out to the park, but that's pretty much it. And it's just sad because this is the time when we be doing all the fun stuff and everything is canceled now."

The university says those students are in three of the residence halls in an arrangement that allows for social distancing. And one of the dining halls is offering take out food service. MSU is giving students who left the dorms a 40% credit and planning to give them credit for meal plans too.

