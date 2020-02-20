Feds file new charges in 2 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Springfield

Federal authorities field additional charges and added more defendants to two federal indictments charging a total of 21 defendants for their roles in separate conspiracies to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the Springfield, Mo. area, resulting in the overdose deaths of at least two.

Most of the defendants were arrested in a coordinated law enforcement sweep in November 2019 and originally charged in a series of federal criminal complaints, which were followed up by initial indictments in December 2019. Among the defendants who were arrested and charged in November and December 2019, 19 defendants along with two new defendants were charged in two separate superseding indictments this week (six other defendants have been indicted in separate, but related, cases).

According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement partners launched an investigation into the drug-trafficking organization in June 2019. Affidavits cite numerous undercover and controlled drug purchases, as well as seizures of heroin, fentanyl, and large amounts of cash. Heroin and fentanyl, the affidavits say, were sold to Springfield residents by suppliers in Chicago, Illinois, and St. Louis, Missouri.

Two additional defendants were charged in one of the two separate, but related, superseding indictments returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, Feb. 18, for a total of 21 defendants in those two cases. The superseding indictments also include additional charges against several defendants related to drug trafficking and illegally possessing firearms, including a new charge in each of the two cases related to overdose deaths that resulted from fentanyl trafficking.

Sheron Loggins, also known as “Bane,” 47, of Florissant, Missouri; Jerry Bedell, also known as “d’Andre,” 29, his father, Jerry Wheeler, also known as “Love,” 44, his significant other, Bethany Rice, 29, all of Springfield, Missouri, and his mother, Nichole Bedell, 48, of Nixa, Missouri; and Delante Worsham, 35, Crystal J. Hill, 23, William Leath, also known as “Chill,” 44, Marquise Martin, 29, Robin Roberts, 50, and Laurel J. Lindsey, also known as “Mama,” 47, all of Springfield, were among those charged in November and December 2019. They, along with additional defendants Solomon Hodges, also known as “Little Daddy,” 60, and Cordaroe D. Sims, 33, all of Springfield, were charged in a 30-count superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

Additionally, Worsham, Hill, and Hodges are charged together in one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl that caused the death of another person (who is not identified in court documents) and one count of distributing fentanyl on or about Sept. 23, 2018, that caused the death of this person.

In a separate but related case, Derrick E. Dailey, also known as “Cuzzo,” 34, William C. Farisse, also known as “Wack,” 33, Roderick L. Stewart, 35, Antwanae L. Morgan, 29, Robert D. Everette, 40, and Dominique Glosson, 26, all of Springfield, were among those charged in November and December 2019. All six are now named in a 16-count superseding indictment, which includes additional charges, returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

Additionally, Farisse and Everett also are charged together in one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, the use of which caused the death of another person (who is not identified in court documents), and one count of distributing fentanyl on or about Oct. 17, 2019, which caused the death of this person.

USA v. Loggins, et al

The federal indictment charges each of the 15 defendants with participating in a conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin and/or 400 grams or more of fentanyl in Christian and Greene counties from Sept. 23, 2018, to Nov. 14, 2019.

In addition to the conspiracy, Crawford is charged with three counts of possessing heroin or fentanyl with the intent to distribute, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Crawford allegedly possessed an Armscor of the Philippines 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Dec. 3, 2018, and a Lorcin .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol on Jan. 15, 2019.

Leath is also charged with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Leath allegedly possessed an RG .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Ruger .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol on Dec. 14, 2018, and a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol on May 22, 2019.

Martin is also charged with two counts related to distributing fentanyl. Worsham, Sims, and Lindsey are each also charged with one count of possessing heroin and/or fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Hodges is also charged with one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. Hodges is also charged with one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hodges allegedly possessed a Kel-Tec .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol on June 4, 2019.

Bedell is also charged with two counts of distributing heroin and/or fentanyl, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Bedell allegedly possessed a .223-caliber semi-automatic pistol without a serial number, a Springfield Armory .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, and a Ruger .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol on Sept. 12, 2019.

Wheeler is also charged with possessing firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes and being a felon in possession of firearms. Wheeler allegedly possessed a Sig Sauer .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, an Izhmash .308-caliber semi-automatic rifle, and a Hi-Point 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Nov. 14, 2019.

Hill is also charged with attempting to escape from the custody of a DEA agent after being arrested.

USA v. Dailey, et al

Each of the six defendants were charged with participating in a conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin and/or 400 grams or more of fentanyl in Greene County from Mar. 27, 2018, to Nov. 14, 2019.

In addition to the drug-trafficking conspiracies, Farisse is charged with three counts of distributing heroin and/or fentanyl, two counts of possessing heroin and/or fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Farisse allegedly was in possession of a Ruger .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol on Nov. 14, 2019.

Glosson is also charged with one count of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and two counts of being an unlawful user of controlled substances (heroin) in possession of firearms. Glosson was allegedly in possession of a Springfield 9mm semi-automatic pistol and an SCCY 9mm semi-automatic pistol on March 7, 2019. Glosson was allegedly in possession of a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Oct. 23, 2019.

Stewart is also charged with one count of distributing heroin and/or fentanyl.

Morgan is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Morgan allegedly possessed an SCCY 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Nov. 14, 2019.

The indictment also contains a forfeiture allegation, which would require the defendants to forfeit to the government any property derived from the proceeds of the alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy, including $2,200 seized by law enforcement from Glosson’s residence on March 7, 2019; $11,266 seized by law enforcement from a vehicle occupied by Dailey and Morgan on Nov. 14, 2019; $5,214 seized by law enforcement from Farisse’s hotel room on Nov. 14, 2019; and $4,400 belonging to Dailey, which was seized by law enforcement during the search of a residence on Nov. 27, 2019.

The charges contained in these indictments are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Byron H. Black and Josephine L. Stockard and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Keller. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Springfield, Missouri, Police Department; the Greene County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department; the Phelps County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department; the Bourbon, Missouri, Police Department; and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

