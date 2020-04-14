Federal relief grant funding now available for US airports

Practically every industry has taken a big financial hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including airports.

Tuesday the US Department of Transportation announced that relief funding is on the way.

"Fewer passengers flying. Fewer passengers buying at the gift store. Fewer passengers renting cars. Those are all revenue streams to the airport. When you're down 95 percent that's a big hit," said Kent Boyd with the Springfield Branson National Airport.

Airports rely on the money spent by travelers to stay open.

"An airport is a national asset. It's part of the national infrastructure and they have to be maintained and open," said Boyd.

Airports aren't just essential for vacation travel but necessary to transport goods, especially medical supplies, vital to our needs right now.

Dan Elwell, Deputy Administrator with the Federal Aviation Administration said, "Everyone, in one way or another, is being very negatively impacted economically by the current crisis."

A portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as CARES covers airports. Approximately 3000, across the country, including US territories,will get a part of $10 billion in federal grant funding.

That money can be used for anything from paying for utilities to payroll, even improvements which is usually not allowed.

"Those restrictions have been lifted in this emergency to keep these airports open," said Elwell.

Springfield-Branson National Airport will get just over $9.2 million. Smaller municipal airports like the ones in Bolivar, Lebanon, Branson-West and Monett will get $30,000 each.

In Arkansas, the Boone County airport in Harrison will get $69,000. The Baxter County airport in Mountain Home will get $30,000.

"Our hope is that no airport is forced to close as a result of the crisis. That is what we're shooting for," said Elwell.

Boyd said, "We can survive for a long time but these federal dollars are very, very welcome. Not just for this airport but every airport in the country."

Each airport must fill out an application to get access to the funds. They will have to keep track of their expenses and report them to the federal government to make sure they are spending the money as it's intended.

The money should be available as soon as the application process is complete.