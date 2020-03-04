Federal law aims at protecting low-income renters on government assistance

A proposed federal law could protect local renters from landlords who don't keep their properties clean and safe.

"It just gives you empowerment," said Michael Ford.

He said that he's comfortable living at Madison Tower.

"I lived here for about three and a half years. It's pretty good," he said.

Housing Authority of Springfield Executive Director, Katrena Wolfram said, "That is our goal as the housing authority is to provide the safe, decent and affordable housing and not have residents taken advantage of by their landlord."

She oversees the federal housing program on a local level.

She said, "We do have a computer system database for bad residents. Why wouldn't the state have one for bad landlords?"

Wolfram is on board with having a way to report landlords not following strict inspection guidelines although she says she gets little to no complaints from residents.

"We've gotten rid of some like the Chris Gatleys. We've taken them off the program," she explained.

Senator Josh Hawley said, "These landlords get a lot of federal tax dollars. Those ought to come with strings attached to protect tenants and hold them accountable."

This week he introduced The Bad Landlord Database Act. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will create a list of landlords terminated from the federal housing program for not keeping their properties up to code. He said this could lead to even more regulations.

"It hopefully will lead, across the board, to holding bad landlords accountable for all other tenants not just the ones who receive federal support," explained Hawley.

It's what Wolfram said the housing authority strives for.

"It is our commitment to this community to see that that's provided," she explained.

People like Ford rely on that commitment.

"I have talked to a lot of homeless people who don't have it good. They're saying they're cold at night. I don't have refuge to go to. You guys have it all," he said.

Hawley believes that HUD and public housing authorities need more tools to ensure compliance with housing quality standards.

This bill is just the start.

