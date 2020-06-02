Federal judge upholds use of sedative in Arkansas executions

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to reporters at a news conference in Washington. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker ruled the use of midazolam in lethal injections is constitutional and dismissed claims that less painful methods of execution are available. Rutledge hailed Baker's decision. "As the attorney general, I enforce the laws in the state and bring justice for families who have long been devastated at the hands of these murderers," Rutledge, a Republican, said in a statement. "Today's final judgment reaffirms the constitutionality of Arkansas's execution protocol." (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Posted:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has upheld Arkansas' execution process, rejecting death row inmates' claims that the use of a sedative amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Monday ruled the state's use of midazolam in lethal injections as constitutional and dismissed claims that less painful methods of execution are available. Attorneys for the inmates have said those alternatives include a firing squad and a barbiturate commonly used in physician assisted suicide.

Arkansas doesn't have any executions scheduled, and its supply of lethal injection drugs has expired.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 