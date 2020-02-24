Federal judge sentences Arkansas man to prison for transporting a child for sex

A judge sentences a Conway, Ark. man in federal court for transporting a Bolivar, Mo. area child across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Daniel Randolph Stone-Taylor, 21, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to fifteen years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 23, 2019, Stone-Taylor pleaded guilty to transporting a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity. Stone-Taylor admitted that he drove from his residence to a location near Bolivar in June 2019 to pick up the 12-year-old victim (identified in court documents as “Jane Doe”) and returned with her to his residence in Arkansas. When Conway police officers conducted a traffic stop, the child victim was in the car with Stone-Taylor.

Stone-Taylor admitted this was not the first time he had gone to Missouri to pick up Jane Doe and bring her to Arkansas. During Jane Doe’s spring break from school in March 2019, he brought her to his apartment in Conway for four days, and then returned her home to Missouri.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bolivar, Mo., Police Department, and the Conway, Ark., Police Department.

Project Safe Childhood

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc . For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab "resources."

