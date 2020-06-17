Federal Bureau of Prisons reports active case of COVID-19 related to Springfield Fed Med

The Bureau of Federal Prisons reports an active case of the coronavirus in Springfield's Federal Medical Center.

The Bureau of Prison reports the case on its website. However, it does not release when the case was confirmed.

Prison officials report 1,190 federal inmates and 170 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 nationwide. Currently, 4,970 inmates and 502 staff have recovered from the virus. There have been 85 federal inmate deaths and 1 prison staff member death attributed to COVID-19 disease.

Prison officials report 150 cases of COVID-19 related to the federal prison in Forrest City, Ark. Click HERE for interactive map of prison cases.