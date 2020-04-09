Father and son save calf whose head was stuck in a split tree

A Branson dad and his son saved a calf whose head was stuck in a split tree. They posted the video on Facebook and it's been very popular.

Nolan Fogle and his son Blake were out riding four-wheelers in the country when they came across a small brown cow, with its head stuck in a forked tree.

"This poor thing was struggling to try to get loose," Nolan said. "It had already rubbed the hair and hide and everything off its neck on both sides, all the way down through the tendons."

Raised on a farm himself, Nolan knew he had to get the cow loose, as Blake rolled the video. The animal clearly didn't trust them at first.

"But it calmed down, I think it knew we were trying to help," Nolan said.

Once he freed it, the animal was sure glad to be free.

"As it walked away, yeah, it had been fighting to get lose for so long, its legs were really weak," Nolan said.

Weak and needing a drink, they made sure the cow found its way to water.

"It was walking normal and doing fine by the time it got to the pond," Nolan said.

Still, they told the owner what they'd done and that his little Limousin calf was okay.

"His first reaction was, we are his new best friends," Nolan said.

However, as proud as the father-son duo is to have saved an animal's life, they say much more has come out of this feel-good story.

"Everybody is looking for good news and something positive. This is better than reality TV. This is something that happened, was completely spontaneous," Nolan said.

They were in right place and the right time on the 5,000 acre piece of land.

"It is such a small percentage of chance that we happened to come along where this thing was," Nolan said.

It was a moment that they believe wasn't just luck.

"All you see on the news is just so much gloom and darkness and God is still working and there are still miracles out there, that hasn't changed," Blake said.

"Without a doubt, I believe God was involved. But, people need a great, positive story. For me, it's not just about saving this calf's live but it's about the great thing that happened to be able to share some positive news and for people to be able to be happy about something, maybe take their minds off things even for a couple of minutes," Nolan said.

Nolan and Blake were miles away from anyone when they found the calf. They say the owner got the animal back to the rest of the herd and it's doing just fine.