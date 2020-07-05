Fatal Fourth of July weekend shootings reported in St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia areas

Shootings in St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia areas have turned fatal over the Fourth of July weekend.

In the St. Louis area, KSDK reports three people were fatally shot between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.

Fourteen people were shot, including four children. A four-year-old child is in critical condition.

In Kansas City area, authorities say three people were killed and two others were injured in three separate shootings.

The first shooting happened in Kansas City, Missouri around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. One man died at the scene.

Two other men went to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police believe they were injured in the same shooting.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said two men died in separate shootings early Sunday morning.

In Columbia, authorities say an 11-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman died and three others were hurt overnight Sunday.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood where people were lighting off fireworks.

Police did not release details of what led to the shooting, but Jones said preliminary information suggested the shooting may have occurred after someone unintentionally shot a firework toward another household. Jones said one person was in custody Sunday.