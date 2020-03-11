Farmers in the Ozarks hit hard by dropping cattle prices

The stock market has suffered a big hit because of the Coronavirus, and farmers here in the Ozarks are directly affected.

The market and the mud both affected Wednesday's sale. Cattle prices dropped in the last few weeks because of fears about the coronavirus, and the rain and mud makes it harder for farmers to load cattle to sell. Farmers brought about 1,000 cattle to the sale. That is half as much as usual.

Operators of the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center say cattle prices are down from three weeks ago about $150 to $200 a head. And prices were already low. Beef prices in the stores have not really gone down over the last several years, but they say cattle prices have dropped around $1,000 per head since 2014. That means a cow that was bringing $1,600 a few years ago now may only sell for $600. The cattle market has been slowly gaining, but now it's taken a sharp drop.

"It's sad, because there's a lot of people that have to sell in this crisis situation to make a bank payment, to pay taxes, fertilizer bill," said Josh Ford, Springfield Livestock Marketing Center. "We all have lots of bills to pay, and if the bank says you've got to sell, you've got to sell and you can't hold them till a better market."

Some farmers are holding onto their cattle a little longer, hoping that the corinavirus panic will subside and the market will recover at least a little.

