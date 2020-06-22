Family of man missing in Branson hoping for new information on his whereabouts

The family of a man missing in Taney County is hoping to get more information on his whereabouts.

David Koenig, an amateur Mixed Martial Arts fighter, vanished at the beginning of February.

The last place he was seen is the Peach Tree Inn in on Green Mountain Drive in Branson.

"If somebody meets Dave they don't generally forget him," said his mother Tracy Koenig.

The 25 year-old, also known as Dave or Big D is the oldest of three kids. He is described as 6'6", weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"He's a force to be reckoned with," she said.

Koenig say her son has spent most of his life inside of the gym, garnering some success as an amateur MMA fighter in the local circuit.

"He's not just a big strong guy but he is just a huge personality," she said.

Her son has been missing since February 8, 2020.

"It's all you think about 24 hours a day. Then you still have to get on and function in your life at the same time," she said. Actually we didn't report him missing at the very beginning because he's 25 years old and he has done that for short periods of time. When it came up past a few weeks we definitely knew that something was wrong."

Koenig said it's not like him to stay out of touch.

"He did call a couple of his good friends or messaged them anyway. Then just stopped messaging. That was it. Nobody's actually had voice contact with him since," she explained.

Koenig said that tips on her son's location have been trickling in.

"People are calling us and calling the police now finally and giving us tips but nothing that's panned out," she said.

Branson Police tell us that the case is active and that they are investigating any and all leads.

Koenig's family is not giving up hope that he will be found soon.

"Dave if you're watching this you need to come home. You need to call us, something. We just need to know that you're ok," said Tracy Koenig.

"A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that helps Koenig's family find him.

You can leave your tip anonymously with the Branson Police Department.