Falstaff's Local in downtown Springfield will not reopen

Falstaff's Local, a locally-owned sports bar in downtown Springfield, will not reopen for business after closing doors in response to COVID-19.

The restaurant announced it would not reopen Saturday in a Facebook post and shared the following statement.

"If you know anyone who wants to rent the prettiest bar downtown, please have them contact us. Or, if anyone wants to rent one of the nicest apartments downtown, we have one left. Thank you for all the support over the years. We had a good run and loved it all."

The restaurant packed dozens of hockey fans last year during watch parties for the St. Louis Blues' run at a Stanley Cup title. It was also one of multiple sites where fans gathered to see the Stanley Cup during a stop in Springfield.