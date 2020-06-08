Fair must go on despite announcer booth destroyed by fire in Harrison, Arkansas

Allison Black was devastated after seeing what remained of the announcer booth at the Northwest Arkansas District Fairgrounds.

"We lost the PA system, water lines, electrical lines, cables, chairs, the actual booth structure itself. I couldn't believe it. It's sad. It's devastating to the fair to lose this this close to the fair," Black, the fair manager, said.

The fire happened the morning of May 30, and investigators said it wasn't an accident.

"It started as a result of someone purposely setting it on fire. We eliminated all natural causes," said Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery.

Which means someone jumped the fence to get inside.

"I don't understand why someone would want to do this. This is for the kids in the seven counties of the district fair. This is where they come and show their livestock. This hurts them more than anybody else," Black said.

Harrison firefighters and police are looking for anyone with information to come forward.

"These people are up here trying to provide a service to the community every year, and certainly we don't like anybody setting a fire, but it always makes it worse when they do something like this," Lowery said.

Black doesn't know the exact cost to repair all the damage but estimates it'll be tens of thousands of dollars. And insurance will cover it.

"Hopefully we will get it put back together for the fair, or at least as good as it can be," Black said.

But it's not about the money. It's about the message.

"What happens in the cattle barn and our livestock barn, the exhibits that are put into these exhibit buildings, that's what makes up the fair. It's not the carnival. This is the essence of a fair," Black said.

The fair manager said despite this fire, she’s thankful to people in the community who have reached out to volunteer their time to try to fix what they can.

The fair is scheduled for the third week of September.