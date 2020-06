Faculty Council rejects University of Missouri early start

The University of Missouri Faculty Council has rejected a a proposal to start fall classes 10 days early. KMIZ reports that the council voted 23-6

Thursday against a proposal to begin the fall semester Aug. 12 and hold classes on Labor Day. The plan also called for ending in-person classes at the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 20, with finals starting ten days later. The university said in a news release Wednesday that the proposal would have to pass the council before going before the Board of Curators.

The council instead voted to start classes on Aug. 24 and include a Labor Day break.