FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for several counties into Wednesday

Ready for another blast of winter weather?

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks beginning Tuesday night. The advisory lasts until 9 a.m. Wednesday. It includes Camden, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps and Pulaski Counties.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for another round of light snow. Snow accumulations could add up to an inch or so. The snow may lead to a hazardous commute Wednesday morning.

