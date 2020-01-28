FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks

Here comes more winter weather.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Ozarks. It begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It ends at noon Wednesday.

The counties include Barton, Benton (Mo.), Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Newton (Mo.), Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for measurable snow. Up to two inches of snow could fall by Wednesday midday. The highest chance for snow is between I-44 and U.S. 54.

Get the latest video forecasts, KY3 First Alert Interactive Radar and hour-by-hour forecasts while on the go by downloading the KY3 Weather App.