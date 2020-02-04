FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Ozarks

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential of a wintry mess through Wednesday for the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the Ozarks through Wednesday. It includes Barry, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski and Webster Counties. It does not go into effect until Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of those counties and a few more. It includes Barton, Bates, Benton (Mo.), Camden, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, Miller, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon Counties. It begins at noon Tuesday and lasts through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is predicting up to six inches of snow for some spots in the Ozarks. A glaze of ice is possible too. Snowfall could turn heavy at times along the I-44 corridor.

